G7 justice ministers to meet in Berlin to discuss prosecution of war crimes committed in Ukraine

For the first time ever, the Ministers of Justice of the Group of Seven will meet in Berlin on 28-29 November. The main subject of the meeting will be the investigation of war crimes committed in Ukraine and bringing the guilty to justice, German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann announced in his video address published by his ministry on Twitter.

“In a few days, I will be meeting with my fellow justice ministers of the G7 countries here in Berlin. And this is a historic meeting because it’s the first time in history that justice ministers are meeting in such a format. In particular, we will be talking about the appalling war crimes being committed on the territory of Ukraine, which we want to prosecute and punish,” Buschmann said.

The minister says that the G7 Justice ministers are going to agree “an even more efficient coordination of our investigative work.”

“International criminal law is based on a powerful promise that war crimes must not go unpunished, no matter where they are committed, no matter who commits them. Keeping this promise is our duty,” Buschmann added.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: G7, Germany, Russia's war crimes