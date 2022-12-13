G7 vow to hold Putin to account; Zelenskyy calls for Global Peace Formula Summit

Following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the leaders of the Group of Seven said they would bring Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to justice for the invasion of Ukraine.

“There can be no impunity for war crimes and other atrocities. We will hold President Putin and those responsible to account in accordance with international law. We reiterate that Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable and that any use of chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons would be met with severe consequences,” a statement of the G7 says.

Ukraine’s authorities have been calling to create a special tribunal where the Russian leadership would be judged for their crimes.

As well, the G7 said that:

They are determined to help Ukraine repair, restore and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure

They will help Ukraine in meeting its winter preparedness needs, will continue to support Ukraine’s civilian resilience

Russia will ultimately need to pay for the restoration of Ukraine’s critical infrastructure

They will establish a multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform to support Ukraine’s repair, recovery and reconstruction, through which ongoing short- and long-term support will be coordinated

They condemn Russia’s continued seizure and militarization of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

They will maintain and intensify economic pressure on Russia and those who evade and undermine sanctions

They reaffirm our intention to phase out Russian-origin crude oil and petroleum products from their domestic markets and reiterate that the price cap on Russian origin petroleum products will enter into force on 5 February 2023.

“Russia’s war of aggression must end. To date, we have not seen evidence that Russia is committed to sustainable peace efforts. Russia can end this war immediately by ceasing its attacks against Ukraine and completely and unconditionally withdrawing its forces from the territory of Ukraine. We welcome and support President Zelenskyy’s initiative for a just peace,” they said.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s initiative for a just peace contains 10 key points, including the restoration of Ukraine’s full territorial integrity and a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Speaking at the G7 summit, Zelenskyy proposed to convene a Global Peace Formula Summit “to determine how and when we can implement the points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.”

Tags: G7, Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Zelenskyi / Zelensky / Zelenskiy)