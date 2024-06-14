Russia targets Ukraine’s power grid, airfield in nighttime air attack, Ukraine downs most of targets

Overnight on 14 June, Russia conducted another air attack against Ukraine, using missiles of various types and Russo-Iranian Shahed one-way attack drones.

In his comment to Liga, Illia Yevlash, spokesman to Ukraine’s Air Force, said that Russian targets were the same as in previous attack and included energy and military facilities. He said that many missiles and drones were aimed at Starokostiantyniv in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Russia frequently targets Starokostiantyniv, which is home to one of Ukraine’s air bases.

The Air Force spokesman noted that the attack began around 23:00 on 13 June, when the Russian army launched the Shaheds across Ukraine’s regions. Later, around 03:00, when almost all the drones were eliminated by the air defense forces, Russia launched missiles. After Ukraine’s Defense Forces had shot down most of the air targets, a Mig-31K aircraft and launched a Kinzhal “hypersonic” missile at Khmelnytskyi Oblast, but it did not reach its target.

According to Mykola Oleshchuk, Air Force Commander, Russians deployed 31 air attack weapons, consisting of 14 air- and ground-launched missiles and 17 attack UAVs, of which Ukraine’s air defenders shot down seven missiles and all the drones.

Oleshchuk says the air assault comprised the following weapons:

10 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, launched from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft in Russia’s Saratov Oblast, as Ukraine downed seven of those;

3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, launched from occupied Crimea and Russia’s Krasnodar Krai;

1 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aerial ballistic missile, launched from Russia’s Tambov Oblast;

17 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs, launched from Russia’s Yeysk – all of these drones were reportedly shot down.

24 of the 31 air targets were destroyed in Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, and Kirovohrad Oblasts, according to the commander.

Three Iskander missiles targeted Zaporizhzhia district, but, Oblast Administration Head Ivan Fedorov stated that the missiles hit an open area of the terrain and there have been no reports of injuries or damage.

During the night air assault, the Polish Armed Forces scrambled jets, claiming “another tense night for the entire Polish air defense system due to the activity of the Russian Federation’s long-range aviation.”

Additionally, several explosions were heard in Kharkiv at around 9:00, and around 10:15 air defenses were active in Kyiv.

