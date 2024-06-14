Russo-Ukrainian war, day 841: Russian losses in Kharkiv Oblast reach astronomical levels amid renewed offensive

Military

Frontline report: Ukrainian counterattacks recapture key positions in Vovchansk. Ukrainian counterattacks recaptured key positions in Vovchansk. Russians surrendered en masse due to being surrounded and cut off. Ukraine struck Russian logistics.

Russian losses in Kharkiv Oblast reach astronomical levels amid renewed offensive, says NATO official. On 10 May, Russia opened a new front in Ukraine but made no significant gains since then.

Military: Ukraine repels Russian armored attacks near Chasiv Yar. Ukrainian forces have been repelling intense Russian attacks with armor and airstrikes near Chasiv Yar for three consecutive days, reports spokesperson. As of 14 Jun 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Intelligence and technology

Ukrainian intel: Elements of Russia’s single S-500 air defense system relocated from Moscow to Crimea. Amid escalated Ukrainian strikes against Russian air defenses, Russia has deployed parts of its only operational S-500 air defense missile system to occupied Crimea, as per Ukrainian intelligence.

Norway donates $ 45 mn in mortar ammunition to Ukraine. Norway is donating 81-mm mortar ammunition worth approximately $45 million to Ukraine to address the country’s acute and extensive need for ammunition.

ISW: Ukraine targets Russian air defenses ahead of anticipated F-16 deliveries. Ukraine strikes Russian air defenses, likely aiming to degrade capabilities to leverage airpower with anticipated F-16 fighter jet deliveries, as per the ISW.

Russians lose state-of-the-art R-416GM to Ukraine’s special forces (video). For the first time in the Russo-Ukrainian war, Ukraine’s forces hit Russia’s newest R-416GM mobile digital radio relay communications station, severing command links.

Ukraine strikes Russia’s newest field communications station for first time. Ukraine’s military hit the mobile digital relay station, which enhances troop coordination, after detecting it in an operational area.

International

Reuters: New US-Ukraine deal promises immediate response to military threats, long-term support for Ukraine’s armed forces. Signed during the G7 summit in Italy, the agreement promises immediate consultations in the event of an armed attack and underscores the US commitment to providing long-term military support and training.

Zelenskyy praises Western permission to use its weapons to strike inside Russia at G7 Summit, calls for more “”Patriots”” and F-16 jets. Zelenskyy said that the recent decision to use Western weapons outside Ukraine has bolstered the defense of Kharkiv.

AP: G7 leaders agree to lend Ukraine billions in Russia’s frozen assets. The agreement was reached in Italy on 13 June.

Reuters: Stoltenberg claims NATO adapts its nuclear arsenal to Russia’s threats. On 12 June, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg highlighted the alliance’s efforts to address current security threats, citing Russia’s “”dangerous”” nuclear rhetoric.

Ukraine Defense Contact Group to discuss strengthening air defense and drone coalition in Brussels, says Lloyd Austin. The members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group aim to provide robust support to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announces signing of security agreements with US and Japan. Zelenskyy stated Ukraine’s priorities at his G7 meeting today include fighter jet coalition, pilot training, aircraft delivery, advanced Western air defenses, long-range capabilities, using Russian assets.

UK announces 50 new sanctions to further “”degrade Putin’s war machine””. In coordinated action with G7 partners, the UK announced 50 new sanctions designations and specifications targeting the Russian “”shadow fleet,”” financial institutions, and military suppliers to weaken Russia’s ability to fund his war in Ukraine.

Media: Eight EU countries call for restricting Russian diplomats’ movement. Eight foreign ministers call on the EU’s foreign policy chief Borrell to restrict the movement of Russian diplomats and their families in the EU to the territory of states of their accreditation only.

Humanitarian and social impact

FT: Ukrainian children deported to Russia listed on adoption websites with false identities. In March last year, the International Criminal Court issued warrants for the arrest of Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Children’s Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova on war crimes charges related to the abduction of Ukrainian children.

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures 3-year-old child. A 3-year-old girl sustained explosive injuries and another injured kid, a 12-year-old, suffered acute stress after a Russian attack hit Novomoskovsk, a city in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Political and legal developments

Russia aims to erode Ukraine support via US 2024 election meddling, US officials say. US officials have warned that Russia is leading a group of adversaries looking to influence the 2024 US presidential election through the use of hired commercial firms and generative artificial intelligence.

New developments

Repairs of nuclear power units in Ukraine may extend outages. Ukraine’s state nuclear company, Energoatom, cautioned that scheduled repairs on a major nuclear power unit could exacerbate electricity shortages and lead to longer outages.

Nine Ukrainian tech startups to receive $ 100,000 from Google. The grant funds will help tech companies scale up and lay the foundation for post-war recovery in Ukraine,

Romania to finance training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets at Fetesti air base. The costs will cover the pilots’ accommodation and meals, their transportation, fuel consumed during the training, provision of special equipment, and other related goods and services.

Ukrainian border guards aid recovery of 17th century Dutch artwork missing since 2005 robbery. Ukrainian border guards collaborated with Polish and Dutch law enforcement to recover Jan Linsen’s 1629 painting taken in a 2005 Dutch museum robbery.

