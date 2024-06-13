Russo-Ukrainian war, day 840: Ukraine holds ground in Kharkiv Oblast amid Russia’s renewed offensive

Exclusive

Ukraine ramps up anti-corruption safeguards ahead of potential $ 300bn Russian assets transfer. The G7 summit in Italy this week will be the stage for a critical discussion on the potential confiscation of $300 billion in frozen Russian assets. Ukraine’s recent anti-corruption measures are strengthening the case for this unprecedented action.

Inside the USA’s anti-Ukraine network, from hard left to far right. They make for unlikely allies: hardcore MAGA Republicans and anti-imperialist leftists, isolationist libertarians and conspiracy-minded YouTubers. But as a Texty report reveals, these disparate factions are increasingly united in their opposition to American support for Ukraine.

Nine reasons NATO cannot afford to say “no” to Ukraine. Allies plan to leave Ukraine yet again in limbo at the Washington summit. They are but victims of reflexive control: denying Ukraine membership will escalate Russia’s war, not the other way around.

Military

Assaults and strikes: Heavy fighting continues on Kharkiv front, say Ukrainian forces. The Russian military has used aviation to carry out strikes on Ukrainian positions with guided bombs.

British Intelligence: Russia likely achieved limited break-in of Chasiv Yar’s suburb in Donetsk Oblast. Heavy fighting continues in the urban areas, with Ukrainian Armed Forces repelling Russian advances.

ISW: Ukrainian Forces regain lost positions near Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast. Ukrainian forces regained lost positions near Lyptsi, north of Kharkiv, amid ongoing fighting in northern Kharkiv Oblast on June 11. Evidence shows they’ve recaptured areas along the Lyptsi-Kharkiv road.

Ukrainian underground destroys Russian satellite communication station in Moscow region. This operation is the latest in a series of attacks aimed at undermining Russian forces.

As of 12 Jun 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 521830 (+980)

Tanks: 7911 (+9)

APV: 15187 (+11)

Artillery systems: 13736 (+46)

MLRS: 1099

Anti-aircraft systems: 844 (+2)

Aircraft: 359

Helicopters: 326

UAV: 11042 (+19)

Cruise missiles: 2280 (+2)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 18736 (+60)

Intelligence and technology

Ukraine launches first-of-its-kind Unmanned Systems Forces to supply more drones to military. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the establishment of this new branch in 2024, emphasizing the critical role of drones on the frontline.

German manufacturer Rheinmetall to produce Lynx infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine. The first unit of Lynx IFVs will be produced this year,

Ukrainian intelligence confirms damage to two Su-57s simultaneously in Russia. Strike on Russian territory damaged 2 of Russia’s most advanced Su-57 fighter jets, nearly 600km from border. One jet significantly damaged, other lightly damaged. International

AP: Orban says Hungary won’t block NATO support, but won’t send personnel or funds to Kyiv. The upcoming summit in Washington aims to establish a more robust and predictable system for aiding Ukraine amid Russian renewed offensives.

Last-minute change: Argentine President Milei to attend Global Peace Summit after request from Zelenskyy. He will visit the event with Foreign Minister Diana Mondino and Defense Minister Luis Petri on 15 June.

Widest possible participation needed at Ukraine peace summit, experts appeal to world leaders. The upcoming Ukraine Peace Summit is a “historic landmark that can prepare the substantive and procedural conditions for the peace process,” according to a coalition of thinktanks, who are appealing to world leaders to demonstrate their commitment by participating at the highest levels and shaping the agenda.

Radio Liberty: Number of participants in Ukraine Peace Summit drops from 93 to 78, sources say. Anonymous EU diplomats revealed to Radio Liberty that 15 countries withdrew their attendance from the Peace Summit in Switzerland, scheduled for 15-16 June, while on 10 June, the Swiss President announced that 90 countries had confirmed their participation.

Italy announces new aid worth of $ 150 mn to Ukraine at recovery conference in Berlin. The aid package, announced in Berlin, will go towards rebuilding Ukrainian infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks; separately, Italy pledged a military aid package.

Norway to send $ 258 million to bolster Ukraine’s air defense. Norway will contribute €125 ($134) million out of €240 ($258) million to a joint initiative with Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands, aimed to provide Ukraine with 100 Patriot missiles.

Humanitarian and social impact

9-year-old Ukrainian found dead in Germany, police investigate homicide. Valeriia and her mother moved to Germany in 2022 to escape the war in Ukraine, while her father remained in Ukraine serving on the front line according to his own words. The girl was missing for over a week since 3 June after she did not return home after school where she had not come at all that morning. Political and legal developments

Ukrainian woman faces life in prison for coordinating Russian strikes on Kharkiv. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a 55-year-old Kharkiv resident who allegedly provided intelligence to Russian forces and waited for “Russian liberation of Ukraine by 2025,” echoing Russian propaganda narratives.

