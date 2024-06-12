Russo-Ukrainian war, day 839: Russia’s war machine falters as Ukraine repels assaults, gains new weaponry

Exclusives

Nine reasons NATO cannot afford to say “no” to Ukraine. Allies plan to leave Ukraine yet again in limbo at the Washington summit. They are but victims of reflexive control: denying Ukraine membership will escalate Russia’s war, not the other way around

NATO should deploy non-combat troops to Ukraine. Russia is not going anywhere, so a NATO coalition of the willing might as well help confront it on Ukrainian soil, with the Ukrainian army taking the brunt of the fighting

Old and new lessons from Russia’s war against Ukraine. The enduring conflict in Ukraine has shed light on the intricate dynamics of 21st-century warfare, where nuclear deterrence is shaped by relative stakes rather than capabilities, information warfare plays a crucial role in shaping narratives, and the power of sanctions remains uncertain in the short term.

Fifty-year-old howitzers crack under strain in Ukraine’s Kharkiv defense. Recycled shells, ammo from allies, and drone detectors keep Ukraine’s 57th brigade firing, but modern artillery is needed to save shells and eliminate guided aerieal bombs and impending Russian assaults

Military

General Staff: Russian military significantly intensified aviation in Pokrovsk sector. Intense fighting raged in Donetsk as Russian forces significantly intensified airstrikes while launching multiple failed assaults, Ukraine’s military reported.

Russia loses two aircraft, as Su-25 attack jet downed in eastern Ukraine, and Su-34 bomber crashes in North Ossetia. Ukraine says it has downed a Russian Su-25 attack jet in Donetsk Oblast. Separately, a Russian Su-34 bomber crashes in North Ossetia during a training flight, killing both pilots.

Ukraine denies Russian capture of Ivanivske near Donetsk Oblast’s Bakhmut. The Ukrainian forces deny claims of Russia’s capture of Ivanivske village in Donetsk Oblast, stating they withstood intense shelling and repelled seven attempted breakthroughs.

As of 11 Jun 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 520850 (+1100) Tanks: 7902 (+23) APV: 15176 (+32) Artillery systems: 13690 (+46) MLRS: 1099 (+1) Anti-aircraft systems: 842 (+5) Aircraft: 359 (+1) Helicopters: 326 UAV: 11023 (+13) Cruise missiles : 2278 Warships/boats: 28 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 18676 (+58)



Intelligence and technology

Germany to supply Ukraine with dozens of Patriot interceptors. Germany and allies to deliver 68 more Patriot air defense missile interceptors to Ukraine. This is in addition to 32 interceptors already supplied, bolstering Ukraine’s air defenses against Russian strikes.

Estonia to bolster Ukraine’s defense with Mistral anti-aircraft missile systems. These Mistral-type short-range anti-aircraft missile systems can help Ukraine defend against Russian low-flying aircraft and helicopters, while Estonia does not compromise its own defense readiness, as stated by the Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur.

IWS: Russia began transporting fuel across the railway of the Kerch bridge again. Russian forces have begun transporting fuel across the Kerch Strait railway bridge, a move potentially prompted by recent Ukrainian strikes against Russian military and logistics assets.

First joint Rheinmetall-Ukroboronprom armor production site operational in Ukraine. German and Ukrainian arms conglomerates launched their first joint facility for repairing, producing armored vehicles in Ukraine, which would accelerate vehicle repairs and support troops faster, a Minister says.

Scholz says Germany will transfer third Patriot system, additional IRIS-Ts and Gepards to Ukraine. The German leader also called upon allies to join the initiative to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses.

International

NATO leaders voice “deep concern” over Russian hybrid threats. The presidents of Romania, Poland, and Latvia issued a stern rebuke of Russia’s “malign hybrid activities” targeting NATO countries.

Ukraine, Germany sign declaration to strengthen bilateral cooperation for Ukraine’s post-war recovery. A new agreement between Ukraine and Germany aims to facilitate Ukraine’s reconstruction through financial and institutional support.

Poland launches a multi-nation initiative to combat Russian propaganda. The newly-established Ukraine Communications Group, which began its operations in Warsaw on 10 June , comprises a robust partnership of 12 countries, including the United States, Canada, and several European nations, all committed to countering Russian propaganda.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian guided bomb targets residential neighborhood in Kostiantynivka, injures five civilians. A Russian airstrike using a KAB-500 guided bomb hit a residential area in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 5 civilians aged 63-88 and damaging at least 13 apartment buildings, Prosecutor’s Office says.

Political and legal developments

“Now we make Russia pay”: EU to transfer first $ 1.6 bn in frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. The $1.6 billion in revenue from immobilized Russian assets will be allocated with 90% directed towards defense and 10% towards reconstruction efforts, as announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024.

US lifts weapons ban on Ukraine’s Azov Brigade, main,. The US State Department lifts the ban on military aid to Ukraine’s Azov Brigade, previously barred due to neo-Nazi allegations, after finding no evidence of human rights violations, allowing them equal access to US military assistance.

New developments

Ukrenergo gets $ 48.7 million of support to strengthen Ukraine’s energy system damaged by Russia. During the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 in Berlin, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, head of Ukraine’s energy company Ukrenergo, and Christian Laibach, a member of the Executive Board of German KfW development bank, signed a $16 million grant agreement to purchase critical equipment and restore high-voltage substations damaged by Russian attacks.

Baltic States cut ties with Russian energy grid in 2025. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are leaving the Russia-Belarus energy circle they belonged to. A $1.7 billion project will unplug the Baltics from Russia’s grid in 2025.

Politico: Western aid boosts Ukraine’s prospects on battlefield. A growing number of Ukraine’s allies are now allowing the weapons they’ve supplied to be fired into Russian territory, potentially boosting Kyiv’s battlefield efforts, according to Politico.

UK intel: Russia likely expanding recruitment across Global South to sustain war in Ukraine. Russia is intensifying efforts to recruit Africans, offering money and citizenship to replenish forces in Ukraine, amid domestic mobilization challenges, reports UK Defense Ministry.

Pro-Ukrainian parties maintain majority in EU elections, far-right parties still make gains. The center-right European People’s Party (EPP), which largely backs Ukraine in its war with Russia, secured 186 out of 720 seats in the European Parliament, while far-right parties, especially in Germany and France, which have been found to have connections to Russia, received more seats in the parliament than before.

