Assaults and strikes: Heavy fighting continues on Kharkiv front, say Ukrainain forces

The Russian military has used aviation to carry out strikes on Ukrainian positions with guided bombs.
Olena Mukhina
12/06/2024
Ukrainian tank
A Ukrainian tank on the frontline. Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully repelled multiple Russian attacks in different parts of the front, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army. The situation is the most intense on the Pokrovsk front, where 25 assaults were recorded as of today, nine of which are still ongoing. The Russian military has used aviation to carry out strikes on Ukrainian positions with guided bombs.

Overall, since the beginning of the day, 74 combat engagements between Russian troops and Ukrainian forces have already occurred. Despite the relentless Russian assaults, the situation remains under control in most areas, as per the General Staff.

In the morning of 12 June, Russians troops intensified their attempts to capture Vovchansk on the Kharkiv front. Combat engagements have been ongoing since the early hours of the day, with Ukrainian forces maintaining control on the territory.

In this region, the occupiers are actively launching guided bombs on Ukrainian settlements from the Belgorod region of Russia. Strikes were reported in Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Podoly, Lyptsi, Terny, and Veterynarne from various directions within Belgorod and the Valkovsky district.

Additionally, the Kupiansk front saw an increase in Russian attacks, with six unsuccessful attempts to push back Ukrainian troops. Three more assaults are currently underway in the areas of Synkivka, Berestove, and Pishchane.

On the Prydniprovsk front, one combat engagement was reported, while isolated Russian attacks near the Kramatorsk, Vremivka, and Orikhiv were thwarted by Ukrainian forces.

The overall situation on other fronts has not seen significant changes.

During the past day Russian military lost 980 soldiers, nine tanks, 11 armored fighting vehicles, 46 artillery systems, two air defense systems, 60 vehicles, and two pieces of special equipment.

