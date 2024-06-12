Eng
Ukrainian intelligence confirms damage to two Su-57s simultaneously in Russia

Strike on Russian territory damaged 2 of Russia’s most advanced Su-57 fighter jets, nearly 600km from border. One jet significantly damaged, other lightly damaged.
byMaria Tril
12/06/2024
1 minute read
damage of russian su-57
Russian Su-57. Illustrative photo.
Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, said on 12 June that a strike on Russian territory damaged two of Russia’s most advanced Su-57 fighter jets.

According to Yusov, the strike on the Su-57 on Russian territory was conducted almost 600 km from Ukraine’s border.

The Su-57 is Moscow’s most modern fighter jet, capable of using Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles for strikes.

Yusov also said that one Su-57 was significantly damaged, and the other had lighter damage, likely repairable in a shorter timeframe.

“The fact is that for the first time, Su-57 aircraft have been struck, and for the first time, two such ‘brand new’ Russian fighters – the pride of the Russian ‘cosmic forces’ – have been struck and are vulnerable to being hit,” he added.

Yusov also said that the Russians have fewer than ten such aircraft.

On 8 June, the Russian multi-role fighter jet, the Su-57, was struck at the Akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region of Russia, located 589 kilometers from the line of combat engagement.

On 9 June 2024, Ukraine’s intel announced the first defeat of a Russian Su-57.

