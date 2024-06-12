Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

IWS: Ukrainian Forces regain lost positions near Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast

Ukrainian forces regained lost positions near Lyptsi, north of Kharkiv, amid ongoing fighting in northern Kharkiv Oblast on June 11. Evidence shows they’ve recaptured areas along Lyptsi-Kharkiv road.
byMaria Tril
12/06/2024
2 minute read
batterfield in Kharkiv Oblast
Assessed control of terrain in Kharkiv Pb;ast as of 11 June 2024. Credit: ISW
IWS: Ukrainian Forces regain lost positions near Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast

The US-based Institute for the Study of War reported on 12 June that Ukrainian forces recently regained lost positions in the Lyptsi direction (north of Kharkiv) amid continued fighting in northern Kharkiv Oblast on 11 June.

According to the ISW, geolocated footage published on 10 June [that] shows that Ukrainian forces have regained positions along the O-212553 Lyptsi-Kharkiv City road southeast of Hlyboke (northeast of Lyptsi).

The ISW cites the Russian Ministry of Defense and “several Russian milbloggers” who “claimed that Ukrainian forces are counterattacking in the Lyptsi direction, particularly near Hlyboke, which is consistent with the available geolocated evidence.”

The ISW also said that Russian and Ukrainian sources reported continued fighting in Vovchansk (northeast of Kharkiv City) on June 9 and 10, particularly in the area of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant and near Tykhe and Vovchanski Khutory (both east of Vovchansk).

As of 8 June, Ukrainian Defense Forces control most of Vovchansk, while Russian forces have been reinforcing their positions, concentrating additional troops in northern Kharkiv Oblast and employing blockade units.

Russian forces launched a new offensive on 10 May by crossing into Ukraine’s northern Kharkiv Oblast and attempted to penetrate defenses near Vovchansk and further west of Vovchansk

Other key takeaways from the report:

  • Ukraine’s Western allies continue to provide monetary and military assistance to Ukraine, including air defense systems.
  • The Kremlin continues efforts to codify legal instruments and repressive measures intended to broadly censor foreigners and foreign organizations in Russia.
  • Danish authorities arrested a Danish-Russian dual citizen accused of having connections to Russian intelligence services, which is likely part of the Kremlin’s continued efforts to re-intensify its hybrid campaign against Western countries.
  • Russian forces recently advanced southeast of Kupiansk and northwest of Avdiivka.
  • Belarusian officials continue to implicate themselves in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus and their re-education in Belarusian programs.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts