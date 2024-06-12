IWS: Ukrainian Forces regain lost positions near Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast

The US-based Institute for the Study of War reported on 12 June that Ukrainian forces recently regained lost positions in the Lyptsi direction (north of Kharkiv) amid continued fighting in northern Kharkiv Oblast on 11 June.

According to the ISW, geolocated footage published on 10 June [that] shows that Ukrainian forces have regained positions along the O-212553 Lyptsi-Kharkiv City road southeast of Hlyboke (northeast of Lyptsi).

The ISW cites the Russian Ministry of Defense and “several Russian milbloggers” who “claimed that Ukrainian forces are counterattacking in the Lyptsi direction, particularly near Hlyboke, which is consistent with the available geolocated evidence.”

The ISW also said that Russian and Ukrainian sources reported continued fighting in Vovchansk (northeast of Kharkiv City) on June 9 and 10, particularly in the area of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant and near Tykhe and Vovchanski Khutory (both east of Vovchansk).

As of 8 June, Ukrainian Defense Forces control most of Vovchansk, while Russian forces have been reinforcing their positions, concentrating additional troops in northern Kharkiv Oblast and employing blockade units.

Russian forces launched a new offensive on 10 May by crossing into Ukraine’s northern Kharkiv Oblast and attempted to penetrate defenses near Vovchansk and further west of Vovchansk

Other key takeaways from the report:

Ukraine’s Western allies continue to provide monetary and military assistance to Ukraine, including air defense systems.

The Kremlin continues efforts to codify legal instruments and repressive measures intended to broadly censor foreigners and foreign organizations in Russia.

Danish authorities arrested a Danish-Russian dual citizen accused of having connections to Russian intelligence services, which is likely part of the Kremlin’s continued efforts to re-intensify its hybrid campaign against Western countries.

Russian forces recently advanced southeast of Kupiansk and northwest of Avdiivka.

Belarusian officials continue to implicate themselves in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus and their re-education in Belarusian programs.

