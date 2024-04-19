Russian morning missile strike hits residential building in Dnipro, killing civilians and children

The Russian morning attack killed at least two civilians and injured 15 in the city of Dnipro following a Russian missile strike, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration. An 8-year-old child later died in the hospital. Additionally, a woman was killed in Synelnykove, the city in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

In Dnipro, the missile hit a residential building close to the city center. The five-story building in Dnipro was partially destroyed and on fire, potentially trapping people under the rubble. Two “infrastructure facilities” were damaged too. In Synelnykove, four private houses were partially destroyed, and eight more were damaged.

Lysak reported that the region had survived another massive attack, with Ukrainian air defense forces shooting down some of the enemy targets, including nine missiles in the morning and two more overnight. However, some missiles still managed to hit their targets.

In Pavlohrad, an enterprise was damaged, while the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets were shelled with artillery in the evening, resulting in damage to two private houses.

The number of casualties continues to rise as the rescue operation is ongoing.

This massive attack comes amidst ongoing Russian aggression after a strike by a wave of Shahed drones at night. One of the missiles also targeted Odesa, with another launch in the same direction. Still, most of the Russian strikes targeted the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

Following the strike, Russian Telegram channels spread reports of a Russian plane resembling a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashing in southwestern Russia after allegedly being hit by Ukrainian air defenses while returning from a cruise missile attack on Ukraine. The reports showed photos and videos of the plane.

There are speculations that the crashed Russian Tu-22M3 could have been hit by Ukrainian air defenses. 📹Tu-22M3 crash, via @loogunda pic.twitter.com/oZpZY1Jesu — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 19, 2024

