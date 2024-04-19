Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian morning missile strike hits residential building in Dnipro, killing civilians and children

The missiles also hit the cities of Synelnykove, Pavlohrad, and Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk oblast, killing and wounding people there. Air defense shot down nine missiles over the Dnipro Oblast.
byBohdan Ben
19/04/2024
2 minute read
A residential building is on fire following the Russia’s missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro in the morning of 19 April 2024. Photo by Serhiy Lysak, the governor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Russian morning missile strike hits residential building in Dnipro, killing civilians and children

The Russian morning attack killed at least two civilians and injured 15 in the city of Dnipro following a Russian missile strike, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration. An 8-year-old child later died in the hospital. Additionally, a woman was killed in Synelnykove, the city in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. 

In Dnipro, the missile hit a residential building close to the city center. The five-story building in Dnipro was partially destroyed and on fire, potentially trapping people under the rubble. Two “infrastructure facilities” were damaged too. In Synelnykove, four private houses were partially destroyed, and eight more were damaged

Lysak reported that the region had survived another massive attack, with Ukrainian air defense forces shooting down some of the enemy targets, including nine missiles in the morning and two more overnight. However, some missiles still managed to hit their targets.

In Pavlohrad, an enterprise was damaged, while the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets were shelled with artillery in the evening, resulting in damage to two private houses.

The number of casualties continues to rise as the rescue operation is ongoing.

This massive attack comes amidst ongoing Russian aggression after a strike by a wave of Shahed drones at night. One of the missiles also targeted Odesa, with another launch in the same direction. Still, most of the Russian strikes targeted the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

Following the strike, Russian Telegram channels spread reports of a Russian plane resembling a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashing in southwestern Russia after allegedly being hit by Ukrainian air defenses while returning from a cruise missile attack on Ukraine. The reports showed photos and videos of the plane.

Read also: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts