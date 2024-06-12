Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

9-year-old Ukrainian found dead in Germany, police investigate homicide

Valeriia and her mother moved to Germany in 2022 to escape the war in Ukraine, while her father remained in Ukraine serving on the front line according to his own words. The girl was missing for over a week since 3 June after she did not return home after school where she had not come at all that morning.
byVira Kravchuk
12/06/2024
2 minute read
German police
German police. Illustrative photo. Source: Tagesschau
9-year-old Ukrainian found dead in Germany, police investigate homicide

German police confirmed on 12 June that the body they found in the wooded area the day before is identified through autopsy as nine-year-old Valeriia from Ukraine, who had been missing for over a week, according to Tagesschau. 

Valeriia’s body was found during a search operation “far from any forest paths, deep in the underbrush,” said Mandy Kürschner, head of the Chemnitz Criminal Police Inspectorate. 

According to initial findings by investigators, the girl was killed, and a homicide investigation is currently underway. There are no indications of a sexual offense or any suspects at this time.

“We will make every effort to find the perpetrator. We owe that to Valeriia and her family,” said Carsten Kaempf, Chemnitz police chief as per Tagesschau. 

The investigation is focusing on the family’s close social circle, and known repeat offenders are being checked by the police. 

Search operation for over a week

Valeriia was living with her mother in Döbeln, Saxony since 2022, after fleeing the war in Ukraine. She was last seen on 3 June on her way to elementary school, however she did not show up for class and the school failed to notify her mother about this. 

On 5 June, a witness came forward and claimed to have heard screams from a wooded area two days earlier.

While the search was ongoing, Valeriia’s father assumed she was kidnapped and appealed via video to possible kidnappers asking them to return “their beloved child.”

Despite missing person reports on TV shows and a large-scale search operation involving over 400 police officers, no concrete leads were found until the body was discovered on 11 June. 

The police stated that the mother of the murdered girl is currently receiving psychological support, and there is contact with her father, who lives in Ukraine and serves as a soldier at the front, according to his own statements. 

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!