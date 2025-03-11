Dominic Abelene, New Zealand soldier in Ukraine’s International Legion, remembered in Kyiv

In Kyiv, a farewell ceremony was held for International Legion fighter Dominic Abelene, a New Zealand citizen who was killed on 23 August 2022 during combat in eastern Ukraine. The ceremony took place at Baikove Cemetery, according to Ukrinform.

He was one of those soldiers who joined the International Legion of Ukraine, which continues to play a pivotal role in the country’s defense against Russia. Formed in February 2022, the legion has attracted thousands of foreign volunteers from over 50 countries, including the US, UK, and Canada.

Dominic Abelene, a corporal in the New Zealand Army with nine years of service, volunteered to join the International Legion in Ukraine to offer his military expertise and support Ukrainians in their fight against Russian aggression.

In the summer of 2022, Abelene was deployed to the front lines, where he was assigned as a group commander. He died in action in August at the age of 28.

Friends and fellow soldiers attended the ceremony to honor the fallen soldier.

“Dominic was a professional soldier. I served with him in New Zealand, and I’ve known him for years. He was full of life—joyful and combative. He carried the spirit of a warrior throughout his life,” said a comrade known as Panda.

During the ceremony, friends and loved ones of the fallen soldier performed a traditional Māori dance in his honor.

Abelene will be buried in New Zealand.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense awarded him the “Ukraine—Above All” distinction on 8 August 2022 and posthumously received the “For Combat Merits” decoration on 25 August 2022.

In 2024, New Zealand sent an aid package for Ukraine totaling $9.8 million.

“New Zealand understands that although we are far from Ukraine, what is happening there affects all of us, and we are ready to support Ukraine for a long time,” Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon said.

