New Zealand announces new batch of sanctions against Russia

Latest news Ukraine

New Zealand has added 14 individuals and 7 entities to its list of sanctions imposed on more than 1,200 Russian and pro-Russian individuals and entities who support Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. This was announced by New Zealand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta. The new batch of sanctions focuses on the Russian defense and security sectors, according to 1News.

“Today we are sanctioning 14 individuals and seven entities as part of our ongoing support for Ukraine. The group includes military personnel, defense entities and executives, Russian-directed disinformation outlets, and a paramilitary organization and its senior commanders,” Mahuta said in a statement. “They include executives and shareholders from companies that design and manufacture missiles and firearms, as well as members of neo-Nazi paramilitary groups linked to the Wagner Group of mercenaries.”

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags