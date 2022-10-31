New Zealand announces new batch of sanctions against Russia

New Zealand has added 14 individuals and 7 entities to its list of sanctions imposed on more than 1,200 Russian and pro-Russian individuals and entities who support Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. This was announced by New Zealand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta. The new batch of sanctions focuses on the Russian defense and security sectors, according to 1News.

“Today we are sanctioning 14 individuals and seven entities as part of our ongoing support for Ukraine. The group includes military personnel, defense entities and executives, Russian-directed disinformation outlets, and a paramilitary organization and its senior commanders,” Mahuta said in a statement. “They include executives and shareholders from companies that design and manufacture missiles and firearms, as well as members of neo-Nazi paramilitary groups linked to the Wagner Group of mercenaries.”