New Zealand expands sanctions against Russia

New Zealand has imposed new sanctions on 22 Russian and Belarusian citizens and a number of Russian companies in the oil and gas and steel sectors, its Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced.

“Further sanctions now target 22 members of the elite who lend support to the illegal invasion of Ukraine and who have been rewarded for their loyalty with wealth and influence,” she said.

Included in the sanctions are Putin’s daughters, Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova and Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova; the wife and children of Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov (already sanctioned); the Governor of the Central Bank Elvira Sakhipzadovna Nabiullina; and the wife and son of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (already sanctioned).

Also sanctioned today are four entities of economic or strategic relevance to Russia in the oil and gas, steel and transport sectors, as well as radar and electronic equipment systems.

New Zealand has so far imposed sanctions on more than 1,200 individuals and entities, and put in place unprecedented trade measures which has seen two-way trade with Russia fall significantly.

Tags: New Zealand, Sanctions