Russian court sentences New Zealand fighter to 14 years in absentia

Russia’s Kursk Regional Court has sentenced New Zealand citizen Jordan O’Brien to 14 years in prison in absentia for fighting alongside Ukrainian forces, as reported by RFE/RL’s Current Time, citing Russia’s unified press service of the regional judicial system.

In March 2024, Russian authorities reported placing approximately 700 foreign nationals fighting for Ukraine on their wanted list. The Russian Investigative Committee announced charges in absentia against citizens from several countries, including New Zealand, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, and Romania, under alleged mercenarism articles, despite the foreigners being the official members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The court charged O’Brien with “participation of a mercenary in an armed conflict” and placed him on Russia’s international wanted list. According to the Russian investigation, O’Brien joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 2022 “as a mercenary” and participated in combat operations “for material reward.” Prosecutors claim he entered Russia’s Kursk Oblast with Ukrainian forces in August 2024.

The court ruling includes the confiscation of funds allegedly received by O’Brien, amounting to over 1.3 million rubles or about $12,700. The sentence would only take effect if O’Brien is extradited or deported to Russia, becoming active upon his crossing of the Russian state border or actual detention within Russia.

The Spinoff, a New Zealand publication, reported in September that O’Brien, 31, arrived in Ukraine in 2022 after seeing war reports and wanting to help. The publication noted that he currently serves in the 131st separate reconnaissance battalion, working with drones.

The Spinoff challenges the mercenary claims, stating that New Zealanders fighting in Ukraine earn the same as Ukrainian soldiers, ranging from $465 monthly for non-combat roles to $4,500 for combat missions. The publication estimates that 15-25 New Zealanders served in Ukrainian forces in 2023, Ukrinform noted.

Related: