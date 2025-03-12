Support us on Patreon
Russian troops enter Sudzha in Kursk Oblast and cross into Ukraine to sever supply routes

Fighting continues in Sudzha town as Ukraine deploys reserves to stabilize deteriorating positions, while Ukrainian defense official contradicts reports of complete withdrawal from Russian territory despite logistical challenges.
Olena Mukhina
12/03/2025
A Ukrainian soldier with a drone. Credit: The General Staff
Russian forces have partially entered Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast and have also crossed into Ukrainian territory to cut off the Defense Forces’ supply routes, says Roman Kostenko, secretary of Ukraine’s parliamentary defense committee, UNIAN reports.

The battle for control over the Kursk front has reached a critical juncture as Russian forces intensify their offensive operations, significantly limiting Ukraine’s strategic options. Russian troops have advanced further into the region, making key territorial gains while leveraging overwhelming drone warfare to disrupt Ukrainian logistics and supply chains.

“I spoke with soldiers on the ground this morning, and they do not confirm a full withdrawal from Sudzha. There are reports that Russians have entered certain parts of the town. Fighting is ongoing.

Russian forces control some areas across the river, but as of two hours ago, there was no confirmation that our troops had completely withdrawn,” Kostenko told reporters during a briefing.

He emphasized that the situation in the Kursk Oblast remains difficult, with Russian forces applying pressure. According to him, the Ukrainian command is working to stabilize the situation by deploying reserves.

Kostenko also stated that Russian forces have entered Ukrainian territory in some areas.

“They are trying to hold our territory to cut off our logistics,” he said.

Earlier, Forbes reported that some of the Ukrainian troops were likely withdrawing from Kursk Oblast amid a Russian offensive.

On 25 February, a series of precision strikes disabled dozens of vehicles along the main road to Sudzha. This town served as the primary base for Ukraine’s 10,000-strong force, which had been holding a significant but rapidly shrinking area in the west of the region.

