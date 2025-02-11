Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Zelenskyy: European security guarantees “not real” without US support

byOlena Mukhina
11/02/2025
2 minute read
zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Zelenskyy via Telegram
Zelenskyy: European security guarantees “not real” without US support

President Volodymyr Zelensky recently told The Guardian that security guarantees for Ukraine from Europe alone would be ineffective without US involvement.

US President Donald Trump has many times expressed his intention to end the war in Ukraine quickly, claiming he could achieve a peace deal even before taking office. However, it did not happen. Recently, he has announced meetings and negotiations with Ukraine, Russia, and “various parties.” It remains uncertain, though, how he plans to convince Moscow to enter peace talks. Reports suggest he may consider an agreement that compromises Ukraine’s territorial integrity and halts US aid to Kyiv.

Zelenskyy’s claims came ahead of the Munich Security Conference, scheduled for 14-16 February, which would focus on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, according to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“There are voices which say that Europe could offer security guarantees without the Americans, and I always say no,” said Zelenskyy, adding that “security guarantees without America are not real security guarantees.”

The Ukrainian president stressed the importance of continued US military aid, mentioning the Patriot air defense systems that Kyiv received from Washington, which are capable of intercepting Russian ballistic and hypersonic missiles, as a key example of irreplaceable support.

“Only Patriot can defend us against all kinds of missiles, only Patriots. There are other [European] systems … but they cannot provide full protection … So even from this small example you can see that without America, security guarantees cannot be complete,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kyiv is waiting for Keith Kellogg, the US’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, to visit Kyiv next week. He could arrive in Ukraine as soon as Thursday, 20 February.

According to Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office Andrii Yermak Kellogg would “provide comprehensive information on Russian aggression against our country.”

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts