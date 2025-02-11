Support us on Patreon
YLE: Multiple drone sightings reported near Finnish gunpowder factory

Police are investigating several possible unauthorized drone flights at the Nammo factory in Finland’s Laukaa.
byYuri Zoria
11/02/2025
2 minute read
Nammo gunpowder factory in central Finland’s Vihtavuori. Photo: nammo.com
Police are investigating several possible unauthorized drone flights near the Nammo gunpowder factory in Vihtavuori village, located in central Finland’s Laukaa municipality. Finnish authorities have confirmed multiple drone sightings within the no-fly zone surrounding the facility. Initially handled by regional police, the case has now been transferred to Finland’s  National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) for further investigation, YLE reported on 11 February.

This comes amid heightened Russian sabotage and espionage activity in the EU, with Germany investigating six drone incidents over the Schwesing Air Force base in January, where Ukrainian troops are training on Patriot missile defense systems.

According to KRP detective superintendent Jussi Luoto, authorities have recorded several drone sightings in the area, including one incident that reportedly took place last week.

“The investigation is in its early stages,” Luoto stated, adding that further disclosures could hinder progress.

Local police had previously been investigating reports of a drone flying within a no-fly zone near the factory in late January. At the time, the case was classified as an aviation safety violation.

The Nammo group, which operates the Vihtavuori facility, declined to comment to YLE on the drone activity. The factory is a major producer of gunpowder, making security breaches a matter of national concern.

Finland previously reported that the crew of the Russian shadow fleet’s oil tanker Eagle S, suspected of damaging undersea cables, was preparing to target additional infrastructure when the vessel was intercepted.

