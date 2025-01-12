Syria received first 500 tons of flour from Ukraine

Eng
Furthermore, while planning deliveries of sunflower oil and flour to Mozambique, Djibouti, and Tanzania — Ukraine is proving its role in fighting global hunger even amidst defending its own territory
byBenjamin Looijen
12/01/2025
Illustrative photo, via National Resistance Center of Ukraine.
As part of the Grain from Ukraine program and with the support of the World Food Program, Ukraine sent the first aid shipment of 500 tons of flour to Syria.

This development is particularly notable as it demonstrates Ukraine’s commitment to addressing global hunger even while defending itself from invasion. The expansion of humanitarian food shipments to multiple Middle Eastern and African countries further reinforces Ukraine’s position as a reliable agricultural exporter, even as Russia continues to target Ukrainian grain infrastructure.

As reported by Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country is internally coordinating efforts to scale up the presidential initiative “Grain from Ukraine” and develop it into “Food from Ukraine”, as well as to strengthen the export potential of Ukrainian producers and open new markets for Ukrainian agricultural products.

“No one in the world should suffer from hunger. While the Kremlin regime provokes global crises and is the main exporter of aggression, terror and war crimes, Ukraine remains the guarantor of food security in the world,” Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

On the instructions of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine is scaling up the Grain from Ukraine initiative into Food from Ukraine, expanding the range of Ukrainian products and the geography of supplies together with Ukrainian partners.

Special efforts today are aimed at supporting the Syrian people, who have ”suffered for decades from two regimes at the same time – Assad and Putin,” said Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha.

In addition, as noted by the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval, Ukraine has already shipped sunflower oil to Mozambique,meaning almost 416 tons will arrive in early February. Another 73.4 tons of oil and 970.5 tons of flour will arrive in Djibouti at the end of January. Furthermore, 453 tons of sunflower oil will soon be shipped to Tanzania.

Within the framework of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Grain from Ukraine project, international partners purchase products from Ukrainian producers to overcome hunger in the world. Thus, Ukrainian agricultural producers receive sales of their products, and countries in need of support receive quality food, the ministry stated.

