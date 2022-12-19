Grain initiative: Greater Odesa ports send seven more vessels, with two bound for African countries

Ekonomichna Pravda reports, referring to the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, that seven vessels carrying 182,000 tons of agricultural products bound for Africa, Asia, and Europe departed the ports of Greater Odesa on Saturday and Sunday as part of the “grain initiative.”

The bulk carriers BOSPHORUS ASIA (30.5) and PRINCESS MANISSA (20.5) transport 30,5k and 20,5k tons of corn to Tunisia and Libya, respectively.

The ports of Greater Odesa are currently processing 24 vessels. They load 973k tons of agricultural products from Ukraine.

Additionally, five vessels are moving along the “grain corridor” and loading 104,400 tons of agricultural products.

Since 1 August, 565 ships have left the ports of Greater Odesa. They have exported 14.2 million tons of Ukrainian food to Asia, Europe, and Africa.

