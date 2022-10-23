Greater Odesa ports operating at 25-30% of their capacity as Russia deliberately delays full implementation of “grain initiative”

Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry says that Russia is deliberately delaying the full implementation of the so-called “grain initiative” – exports of Ukrainian grain via the negotiated “grain corridor” in the Black Sea, so much so that Ukrainian ports of Greater Odesa have been operating at only 25-30% of their capacity in recent days.

The Ministry says that on 23 October, the sixth ship chartered by the World Food Program (WFP) of the United Nations left the port of Chornomorsk today, the bulk carrier PANGEO, carrying 40,000 tons of wheat for Yemen.

On the same day, six ships with 124,300 tons of agricultural products for the countries of Asia and Europe left the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi.

According to the Ministry, since 1 August, 380 ships exported 8.5 million tons of agricultural products to the countries of Africa, Asia, and Europe from the ports of Greater Odesa.

