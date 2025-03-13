Witkoff to meet Putin as Russia rejects ceasefire proposal

POTUS Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff has arrived in Moscow where he’s tasked to meet with Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin.

According to Putin’s aide, Yuriy Ushakov, the meeting will take place behind closed doors.

Ushakov previously commented on the ceasefire proposal put forward by the US and Ukraine is not in line with the Kremlin’s vision.

“Steps that imitate peace are in no one’s interest,” Ushakov said.

Putin is expected to put forward demands to Witkoff, which effectively remain unchanged since the start of the full-scale war in 2022. That is the full capitulation of Ukraine.

Today’s meeting takes place after the successful negotiations between the US and Ukraine in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Witkoff did not attend them reportedly due to being focused on the situation in Gaza, which is his primary area of responsibility.