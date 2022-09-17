Ship carrying 30,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat leaves Black Sea port

Ship with Ukrainian wheat heads to Ethiopia. Odesa ofiziyno

A ship carrying 30,000 tonnes of wheat for the residents of Ethiopia has departed from Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Chornomorsk through the “grain corridor,” Odesa Official reported.

Since the grain deal between Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, and the UN came into force, 149 ships with 3,4 million tonnes of agricultural products have left Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.