BREAKING: Zelenskyy exits White House early efter heated exchange with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is leaving the White House early after an argument with President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, along with a statement from the US president claiming that the Ukrainian President is not ready for peace, according to CNN.

The Ukrainian president arrived at the White House on 28 Feb. to sign a minerals agreement with Trump. During their meeting, Zelenskyy showed Trump photos of Ukrainian prisoners held in Russian captivity. Zelenskyy told Trump that territorial compromises with Vladimir Putin, whom he called “a killer and terrorist,” were impossible. This statement has sparked a heated argument about the Russia-Ukraine war.

The White House announced that the press conference with Zelenskyy has been canceled. The Ukrainians are preparing to leave the White House, says the report.

Zelenskyy and Trump have not also signed an agreement on rare earth metals as was planned earlier, according to Fox News journalist Jackie Heinrich.

