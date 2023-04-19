Germany delivered its SAM Patriot to Ukraine

A Patriot system of the German Air Force in August 2013. Illustrative image: Wikipedia

The German Government’s website has updated the page featuring a list of the military aid items supplied to Ukraine. There are one new and two updated items on the list:

air defense system PATRIOT with missiles

76 Mercedes-Benz Zetros trucks (previously: 60)

124 border protection vehicles (previously: 122)

The trucks and border protection vehicles are marked as deliveries from industry stocks financed by German funds for security capacity building.

In late 2022, the US decided to transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. Days later, Germany and the Netherlands joined the initiative of the White House to provide Kyiv with Patriot systems. In early February, Ukrainian soldiers were reportedly trained to use the Patriots.

