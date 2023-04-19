Germany delivered its SAM Patriot to Ukraine

A Patriot system of the German Air Force in August 2013. Illustrative image: Wikipedia
The German Government’s website has updated the page featuring a list of the military aid items supplied to Ukraine. There are one new and two updated items on the list:
- air defense system PATRIOT with missiles
- 76 Mercedes-Benz Zetros trucks (previously: 60)
- 124 border protection vehicles (previously: 122)
The trucks and border protection vehicles are marked as deliveries from industry stocks financed by German funds for security capacity building.
Ukrainian troops impress US trainers as they rapidly train on Patriot missile system – CNN
In late 2022, the US decided to transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. Days later, Germany and the Netherlands joined the initiative of the White House to provide Kyiv with Patriot systems. In early February, Ukrainian soldiers were reportedly trained to use the Patriots.
Read also:
- Germany sends Ukraine more engineering vehicles, trucks, drones, ammunition
- German armsmaker finishes building repair facility in Romania to help Ukraine, N-TV says
- Germany to provide Ukraine with additional USD 13 billion in military aid
- Germany already delivered 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine (updated)
- Russians tried to locate SAM Patriot during recent missile attack – Operational Command South
- Slovakia to send air defense system Patriot to Ukraine if Italy replaces it with Samp/T – Corriere della Sera
- The Netherlands to send Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine along with the US and Germany
- US, Germany to supply IFVs to Ukraine; Germany to give Patriot SAM – Biden after call with Scholz
- US new USD 1.85 bn aid package to Ukraine includes first-ever Patriot air defense system
Tags: Germany, SAM Patriot