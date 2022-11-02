UN says Black Sea Grain Initiative will resume tomorrow

UN informed Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure that vessels will continue to pass through the “grain corridor” on 3 November 2022, Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote on Twitter.

#BlackSeaGrainInitiative continues. On Thursday, November 3rd, 8 vessels with agricultural products are expected to pass through the “grain corridor. We got confirmation from ⁦@UN⁩ . Also, inspections will be carried out in the Bosphorus tomorrow pic.twitter.com/gDIRM6HuVl — Oleksandr Kubrakov (@OlKubrakov) November 1, 2022