Romania summons Russian diplomat after another drone wreckage on its territory

Romania has summoned the head of the Russian diplomatic mission to its Foreign Ministry again after another wreckage of a Russian kamikaze drone was found on its territory, 14 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, Digi24 reported, referring to a statement from the Romanian Foreign Ministry.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry called for an end to Russian attacks against the Ukrainian civilian infrastructure and “irresponsible escalation” by Russia, including at the border between Romania and Ukraine. The Foreign Ministry of Romania demanded Russia comply with the norms of international law and respect Romania’s airspace.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry has informed NATO allies about a new drone incident.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense claimed on 13 September that the drone fragments discovered near Nufăru in Tulcea on the territory of Romania close to the Ukrainian border belonged to a device “similar to those used by the Russian army.”

