Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Romania summons Russian diplomat after another drone wreckage on its territory

bySerge Havrylets
13/09/2023
1 minute read
Drones in Romania
Another Russian kamikaze drone crashed on the territory of Romania after the Russian attack on Ukrainian ports in the Odesa Oblast. Credit. Digi24.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Romania has summoned the head of the Russian diplomatic mission to its Foreign Ministry again after another wreckage of a Russian kamikaze drone was found on its territory, 14 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, Digi24 reported, referring to a statement from the Romanian Foreign Ministry.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry called for an end to Russian attacks against the Ukrainian civilian infrastructure and “irresponsible escalation” by Russia, including at the border between Romania and Ukraine. The Foreign Ministry of Romania demanded Russia comply with the norms of international law and respect Romania’s airspace.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry has informed NATO allies about a new drone incident.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense claimed on 13 September that the drone fragments discovered near Nufăru in Tulcea on the territory of Romania close to the Ukrainian border belonged to a device “similar to those used by the Russian army.”

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts