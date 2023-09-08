Romanian Naval Forces will conduct “Sea Breeze 23.3” exercises in the Black Sea with the participation of Ukraine and the US

According to the press service of the Romanian Naval Forces, military personnel from the US, Bulgaria, France, the United Kingdom, Romania, Türkiye, and Ukraine will also participate in the exercises.

The exercise will be led by the Naval Component Command Vice Admiral Ioan Georgescu. The primary objective of these naval exercises is to develop operational and tactical interoperability among the participating nations, particularly in countering explosive hazards such as maritime mines to ensure freedom of navigation.

From the Romanian side, the naval assets and personnel involved will include the dredger Sublocotenent Alexandru Axente, the high-speed diving ship Venus, the armored boat Posada, three amphibious armored personnel carriers, assault boats, and other naval vessels. Furthermore, experts specializing in explosive ordnance disposal, marine infantry, and senior officers will participate.

The US contribution to the exercises includes the maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft Poseidon, diver-engineers with boats and specialized equipment. Other participating countries will contribute divers, specialists in explosive ordnance disposal, and senior officers.

The exercises will take place shortly after Russian intense drone attacks on Ukraine’s seaports and Russian withdrawal from the grain deal. Withdrawing from the deal, Russia aims to blackmail the world by hunger in order to have sanctions lifted. Russian forces have been consistently targeting Ukrainian ports on the Danube and blocking navigation in the Black Sea.

Russia’s exit from the Grain Deal