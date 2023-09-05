Another three ships leave Ukraine through Black Sea corridor amid Russia’s blockade

Another three ships managed to leave Ukraine through the Black Sea corridor carrying metal products despite Russia’s ongoing sea blockade of Ukrainian ports.

The ships – Primus, Anna Tereza, and Ocean Courtesy – which had been stuck in Ukraine since before Russia’s full-scale invasion on 24 February 2022, are among the first ships that have managed to leave Ukrainian ports since the termination of the grain agreement in July, CNN reports.

Ukrainian steelmaker Metinvest said in a statement that the vessels are carrying products of Ukrainian steelmakers and miners, including “over 76,000 tonnes of rolled steel produced by Azovstal, Zaporizhstal, Kamet Steel and ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, as well as 172,000 tonnes of iron ore concentrate produced at Metinvest Group’s mining and processing plants.”

According to Metinvest, the ships managed to effectively break what it called “a maritime blockade” by Russia of Ukraine’s seaports, opening the door for further exports.

