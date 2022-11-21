Eight ships left Greater Odesa ports with agricultural products using the ‘grain corridor’

Another eight commercial ships carrying 342,000 tonnes of agricultural products departed from the ports of Greater Odesa for the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe over the past two days, the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) reported, according to Interfax Ukraine.

The ships are exporting Ukrainian food under the negotiated grain initiative that ensures that Russia blockading the Ukrainian sea coast since February will not interfere with the agricultural exports.

“Since 1 August, a total of 483 ships left the ports of Great Odesa, which exported 11.6 million tonnes of Ukrainian food to the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa,” the Infrastructure Ministry said.

The so-called grain deal was struck on 22 July in Istanbul, where the representatives of the UN, Ukraine, Turkey and Russia signed two documents to create a corridor in the Black sea for the export of grain from three Ukrainian ports: Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Pivdennyi.

Tags: grain deal