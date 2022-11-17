“Grain Initiative” ensuring export of Ukrainian food to the world market prolonged for another 4 months

“Initiative for safe transportation of agricultural products across the Black Sea” has been extended for another 120 days, Ukraine’s Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kurbakov informed.

The United Nations and Turkey remain guarantors of the initiative. Since August 1, when the Grain Initiative began, Ukraine has exported more than 11 million tons of agricultural products to 38 countries around the world, the Ministry said.

This is a significant amount, but not enough,” Kurbakov said. “It is possible to increase the amount of our food for the world. We officially appealed to the partners of the Initiative with a proposal to extend the initiative for at least 1 year and to include the Mykolaiv port in it. We are waiting for their answer.

