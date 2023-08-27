Second merchant vessel successfully sailed through temporary corridor amid Russia’s Black Sea blockade

On 27 August, the second merchant vessel successfully navigated through a temporary Ukrainian Black Sea corridor and reached Romanian waters, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on Twitter.
The vessel is the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Primus which left the port of Odesa on 26 August through the corridor amid the Russian blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.
“[The vessel] had been blocked since February 2022, loaded with steel for African consumers. We defend freedom of navigation with real deeds and the world benefits from stability,” Zelenskyy wrote.
