Second merchant vessel successfully sailed through temporary corridor amid Russia’s Black Sea blockade

The second merchant vessel stranded in Odesa port since February 2022 due to Russia’s Black Sea blockade has successfully sailed through a temporary corridor secured by Ukrainian forces.
byYuri Zoria
27/08/2023
1 minute read
On 27 August, the second merchant vessel successfully navigated through a temporary Ukrainian Black Sea corridor and reached Romanian waters, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on Twitter.

The vessel is the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Primus which left the port of Odesa on 26 August through the corridor amid the Russian blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

“[The vessel] had been blocked since February 2022, loaded with steel for African consumers. We defend freedom of navigation with real deeds and the world benefits from stability,” Zelenskyy wrote.

Second merchant ship leaves Odesa port through Black Sea corridor

Read also:

 

