First bulk carrier with Ukraine’s humanitarian wheat shipment arrives in Ethiopia

The first ship carrying 25,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat under the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program arrived in Ethiopia on 3 December, Ukrinform reports referring to the Ukrainian President’s website.
The second vessel carrying 30,000 tonnes of wheat that is now being loaded in the port of Chornomorsk leaves for Ethiopia next week. The third one currently being loaded in the Odesa port will deliver 25,000 tonnes of humanitarian wheat to Somalia.
As part of the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian initiative, Ukraine plans to send more than 60 ships to Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Congo, Kenya, Yemen, etc.
Tags: Ethiopia, grain deal