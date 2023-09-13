Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Romania finds possible drone fragments, condemns Russia attacks on Ukraine Danube ports

Romania condemned the Russian attacks against Ukrainian Danube ports, after it reported a discovery of fragments believed to be from a drone in Tulcea County near Ukraine, coinciding with a Russian drone attack on Ukraine in the area.
byYuri Zoria
13/09/2023
2 minute read
On 13 September, Romania’s National Defense Ministry said that the country’s Air Force identified “fragments that could have originated from a drone” dispersed across “several dozens of meters” in Tulcea County facing Ukraine’s Izmail district across the Danube River.

“The crew of a Romanian Air Force IAR 330 Puma Helicopter from Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, identified on Wednesday, September 13, around 11:30 a.m., in the area of Nufărul and Victoria towns, in Tulcea County, fragments that could have originated from a drone. The fragments were dispersed over an area covering several dozens of meters,” the Ministry’s statement reads.

The specialized team later arrived in the area to “conduct preliminary investigations in the field and to collect samples that will undergo technical expertise.”

The ministry noted that a Russian drone attack took place early on the same day that damaged port infrastructure in southern Ukraine’s Izmail district just across the border from Romania.

Russian air attack damages Danube River port infrastructure injuring seven as Ukraine downs 32 of 44 drones

Later on the same day, the Romanian Defense Ministry published a press release in which it condemned the Russian attacks against Ukrainian Danube ports:

“The Ministry of National Defence strongly condemns the attacks carried out by the Russian Federation against targets and civilian infrastructure elements in Ukrainian Danube ports. These attacks are unjustified and in serious contradiction with the rules of international humanitarian law,” the press release reads.

Read also:

