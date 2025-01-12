Ukrainian intel: Russian fuel tanks leak on warship near Syria’s coast

On 12 January, the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reported that Russian military vessels are experiencing serious technical problems while attempting to evacuate equipment from Syria.

Russia’s only Mediterranean naval base is located in Syria’s Tartus, where significant amounts of equipment were transported following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

According to the intelligence report, the Russian Ropucha-class dock landing ship Alexander Otrakovsky has developed issues with its water purification system and is experiencing fuel leaks in its second and third fuel tanks. The vessel, along with another dock landing ship, Ivan Gren, and the cargo ship Sparta, remains stationed outside the port of Tartus.

The situation has been further complicated by diplomatic failures, as on 9 January 2025, Russian Counter Admiral Valery Varfolomeev made another unsuccessful attempt to negotiate port access, but was denied participation in negotiations, according to HUR.

In response to the ongoing crisis, Russian forces have resorted to alternative measures. The intelligence directorate reports that Russia continues to transfer weapons and military equipment from Syria to Libya by air, as the Russian Khmeimim air base in Syria’s Latakia continues to operate. Military personnel have also received orders to burn any non-operational equipment requiring repairs, HUR says.

According to Militarnyi’s report from 10 January, the Russian vessel Sparta had been unable to enter the Syrian port of Tartus for more than five days at the time of the report, as confirmed by MarineTraffic website’s real-time tracking data and OSINT analysts.

Related: