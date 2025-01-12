Eng
Third Russian command center hit in days as Ukraine targets Novohrodivka

Ukrainian Army’s General Staff reports a successful aerial strike on Russia’s 2nd Guards Army’s command post in Donetsk Oblast.
byYuri Zoria
12/01/2025
2 minute read
Novohrodivka lies on the frontline near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast. Map: DeepState
The Ukrainian military conducted a precision air strike on a Russian 2nd Guards Army command post in occupied Novohrodivka, Donetsk Oblast, on 12 January, the Ukrainian Army’s General Staff reported.

Novohrodivka, a city in Donetsk Oblast’s Pokrovsk district, fell under Russian occupation in August 2024, with the 59th Brigade explaining the retreat by citing the city’s unfavorable geographical position. The city is located approximately 8 kilometers from Pokrovsk city, which has been a focal point of Russian assaults for months.

The General Staff does not specify what weapons were used to attack the facility. The village is situated on the frontline well within the range of all Ukrainian aerial weapons – bombs, missiles, and drones.

According to the military statement, this operation continues a series of strikes on Russian command posts in the Donetsk direction.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine demonstrate a high level of coordination and professionalism in detecting and destroying key command elements and military infrastructure of the enemy,” the General Staff noted.

This marks the third successful strike on Russian command infrastructure in recent days. On 10 January, Ukrainian defense forces reportedly hit a command post of the Russian 3rd Army Corps in Svitlodarsk, Donetsk Oblast. Earlier, on 8 January, Ukrainian forces struck a command post of Russia’s 8th Guards Combined Arms Army in occupied Khartsyzk, Donetsk Oblast.

Euromaidan Press was unable to independently verify the attack or confirm its results.

