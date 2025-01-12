The far-right populist Alternative für Deutschland (Alternative for Germany – AfD) party adopted an election manifesto at a party conference in the town of Riesa in Saxony on 11 January. Delegates refused to condemn the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia in the adopted document, Tagesschau reported.

Under chancellor candidate Alice Weidel’s leadership, the party’s embrace of pro-Russian positions – including calls to restart Nord Stream gas pipelines – signals a potential realignment of German foreign policy priorities should the AfD continue to gain influence in German politics.

The proposal to include such a clause in the election manifesto was made by Albrecht Glaser, one of the founders of the party. The majority of delegates (69%) voted against it. A total of about 600 delegates participated in the congress in the city of Riesa.

Party conference participants unanimously advocated that the party’s co-chairwoman, 45-year-old Alice Weidel, should lead the party’s campaign list in the upcoming Bundestag elections and become a candidate for German chancellor.

Alice Weidel said at the congress that the party is in favor of putting the Nord Stream system pipelines back into operation.

The Alternative for Germany conference in Riesa was accompanied by protests with various estimates ranging from 6,000 to 12,000 people.

The party has in the past called for an end to the delivery of military aid to Ukraine. In addition, German media have earlier reported on the pro-Russian ties and tendencies of the party.

Related: