Eng
Esp

German AfD party refused to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine

The vote highlights the growing divide between the party’s foreign policy vision and Germany’s traditional Western alliances.
byBenjamin Looijen
12/01/2025
2 minute read
Alice Weidel, the party's candidate for the position of Chancellor in the upcoming elections. Photo via Wikimedia.
Alice Weidel, the party’s candidate for the position of Chancellor in the upcoming elections. Photo via Wikimedia.
German AfD party refused to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine

The far-right populist Alternative für Deutschland (Alternative for Germany – AfD) party adopted an election manifesto at a party conference in the town of Riesa in Saxony on 11 January. Delegates refused to condemn the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia in the adopted document, Tagesschau reported.

Under chancellor candidate Alice Weidel’s leadership, the party’s embrace of pro-Russian positions – including calls to restart Nord Stream gas pipelines – signals a potential realignment of German foreign policy priorities should the AfD continue to gain influence in German politics.

The proposal to include such a clause in the election manifesto was made by Albrecht Glaser, one of the founders of the party. The majority of delegates (69%) voted against it. A total of about 600 delegates participated in the congress in the city of Riesa.

Party conference participants unanimously advocated that the party’s co-chairwoman, 45-year-old Alice Weidel, should lead the party’s campaign list in the upcoming Bundestag elections and become a candidate for German chancellor.

Alice Weidel said at the congress that the party is in favor of putting the Nord Stream system pipelines back into operation.

The Alternative for Germany conference in Riesa was accompanied by protests with various estimates ranging from 6,000 to 12,000 people.

The party has in the past called for an end to the delivery of military aid to Ukraine. In addition, German media have earlier reported on the pro-Russian ties and tendencies of the party.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts