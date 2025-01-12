Eng
“Despite fighting its own war, Ukraine demonstrates global solidarity by offering emergency response teams to help contain devastating California wildfires that have claimed 16 lives.
byOlena Mukhina
12/01/2025
1 minute read
Fires on a combined heat and power plant in Kyiv after Russian missile strikes. Illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
Ukraine plans to send emergency teams to combat California wildfire crisis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has offered Ukraine’s assistance to the US in combating the massive wildfires raging in California.

As of 12 January 2025, the death toll from the catastrophic wildfires in California has risen to 16, as per Al Jazeera. Efforts to contain the blazes have so far been unsuccessful, prompting evacuation orders for some areas.

President Zelenskyy has directed the Minister of Internal Affairs and Ukrainian diplomats to prepare for the deployment of Ukrainian rescue teams to support firefighting efforts in California.

“At least 150 Ukrainian firefighters are ready to assist the US in battling these fires. The situation is extremely difficult, and Ukrainians can help save lives. We’ve already offered our assistance to the American side through the appropriate channels,” Zelenskyy stated.

Earlier, Ukraine sent 500 tons of flour to Syria in January to help the country recover from Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

“No one in the world should suffer from hunger. While the Kremlin regime provokes global crises and is the main exporter of aggression, terror, and war crimes, Ukraine remains the guarantor of food security in the world,” said Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

