Kyiv unveils first mobile drone training school in converted bus for combat unit

Ukraine’s military innovation continues as Kyiv transforms an aging bus into a state-of-the-art mobile training facility for drone operators, complete with autonomous power systems.
byOlena Mukhina
12/01/2025
2 minute read
A bus transformed into a school for drone operators in Kyiv, on 10 January, 2024. Source: Vitali Klitschko
On 10 January, Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade received a unique bus from Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, which was converted into an autonomous and mobile school for training drone operators.

Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Unmanned vehicles of various sizes, operating in the air, on land, and at sea, play a central role, with technology advancing rapidly from both sides. Additionally, many Ukrainian allies develop and improve their aerial drones, testing them on the Ukrainian battlefields.

“I handed over a modern, fully equipped mobile school for training in the operation of FPV drones to the soldiers of the 3rd Assault Brigade. As part of Defender of Kyiv, the city program, the Kyiv City Automobile Transport Enterprise has implemented this project for the first time – updating and converting an old MAZ bus into a mobile school,” said Vitali Klitschko.

A bus transformed into a school for drone operators in Kyiv, on 10 January, 2024. Source: Vitali Klitschko

He highlighted that the bus’s uniqueness lies in its equipment’s autonomy, which is powered by a generator. This allows the training center to function anywhere without the need for a stationary power supply, which is especially crucial amid Russia’s assaults on energy infrastructure.

A bus transformed into a school for drone operators in Kyiv, on 10 January, 2024. Source: Vitali Klitschko

According to Klitschko, the bus features nine workstations, a sofa, a large TV for displaying educational materials, a coffee machine, and a mini kitchen.

“The project was carried out in several stages because the bus was not new at all. We completely replaced the metal structure, upgraded the electrical system, and completed the interior design. Artists painted the bus, and the furniture and branded materials were made to order. We continue to help our defenders!” emphasized Klitschko.

Earlier, Ukrainian defense forces received and successfully deployed Shield AI MQ-35A V-BAT unmanned aerial vehicles supplied by the United States.

According to the Shield AI company, the V-BAT has already completed its first autonomous reconnaissance mission on the Ukrainian front.

