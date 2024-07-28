Czech intel chief warns of world on brink of global conflict

As the Czech Security Information Service (BIS) marks its 30th anniversary, its director Michal Koudelka has warned that the world is in a state of turmoil and dangerously close to a global conflict. In an interview with ČTK, Koudelka emphasized that the current security situation is exceptionally serious, with implications for various aspects of life in the Czech Republic.

Koudelka identified several key threats facing Europe and the Czech Republic, including Russian imperialism, sabotage, and intelligence operations by Russia, China, and Iran. He also highlighted concerns such as hostile propaganda, migration, the threat of Islamic terrorism, the rise of right-wing extremism, illegal arms trade, cyberattacks, and potential misuse of artificial intelligence.

“The world is on the boil and dangerously teetering on the edge of a global conflict. In this situation, BIS will continue to do its utmost to contribute to the protection of the Czech Republic and its citizens. However, it is not just about the security forces, but about everyone realizing that we are in danger in one boat, in one country,” said Koudelka.

Recent years have seen increased political appreciation for the work of secret services. In April, the heads of all Czech intelligence services were invited to the CIA headquarters during Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s visit to the USA. Fiala expressed satisfaction with the functioning of the secret services, praising their highly professional work.

