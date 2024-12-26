Czech firm secretly delivers critical nuclear reactor parts to Ukraine amid Russian strikes

Czech company Škoda JS, part of the ČEZ Group in Plzeň, has secretly delivered eight new reactor drives to Ukraine’s Rivne Nuclear Power Plant, Novinky reports.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy facilities with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

“Due to ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, we are reporting the completion of the order only now, as the final shipment has successfully reached its destination,” said company spokesperson Karel Samec.

The delivery consists of eight drives for two VVER-440 reactors. Overall, Škoda JS has supplied 76 drives to the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant under a contract signed before Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine began. Most of the equipment is already installed and operational, Samec confirmed.

“These drives ensure stable reactor performance and allow for precise output regulation,” he added.

Another ČEZ subsidiary, ÚJV Řež, produced and shipped a specialized 173-meter cable weighing 13 tons to Ukraine. The cable is designed to enhance the protective structure of a reactor.

According to Commercial Director Petr Altschul, Škoda JS remains the only global manufacturer capable of supplying this equipment for Ukrainian nuclear power plants. He noted that alternative production exists only in Russia.

The company is also negotiating a new order involving a modernized version of control rod drives for the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant. Furthermore, Škoda JS plans to expand the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant with additional VVER units.

Samec emphasized that their experience from completing and commissioning Slovakia’s Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant will play a critical role in this project.

