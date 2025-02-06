Support us on Patreon
Slovak poll shows highest regional support for Russian victory in Ukraine at 17%

A poll found 17% of Slovaks back Russia’s victory in Ukraine, far more than in neighboring Poland and Czechia.
byYuri Zoria
06/02/2025
2 minute read
Bratislava castle, Slovakia. Photo: Depositphotos
A poll results published on 31 January revealed that 17% of Slovak citizens support a Russian victory in the ongoing Ukraine war, still low but significantly higher than neighboring countries, Euroactiv reports. According to researchers at the Central European Digital Media Observatory (CEDMO), only 4% of Poles and 7% of Czechs share similar sentiments.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, in power since October 2023, has cut military aid to Ukraine, opposed sanctions on Russia, met with Putin to secure gas supplies, clashed with Zelenskyy over Ukraine’s sovereignty, and threatened retaliatory measures over halted Russian gas transit. Despite Fico’s pro-Russian stance, Slovak citizens oppose his leadership and mostly support Ukraine through mass protests, a €4 million fundraiser that delivered 2,702 artillery shells, and political efforts, including a no-confidence motion, to challenge his government’s policies.

The study uncovered notable demographic variations within Slovakia. Among citizens aged 65 and over, support for Russian victory reaches 24%. In contrast, more than half of Slovaks between 16-24 years old support a Ukrainian victory.

The survey also found that a third of Slovakia’s population prefers a temporary peace without a clear winner, while another third wants Ukraine to win.

Slovakia’s government, led by Robert Fico, maintains a distinct pro-Russian stance. CEDMO researchers suggest these attitudes may be influenced by prevalent disinformation narratives in Slovakia. Politicians have been making claims about ineffective sanctions against Russia and alleged Ukrainian gas supply cuts leading to price increases.

Euroactiv notes that the spread of disinformation includes a recent AI-generated video depicting Ukrainian President Zelenskyy as visibly drunk, alongside narratives portraying Ukraine as a fascist state that oppresses Russian speakers.

