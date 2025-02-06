Slovak poll shows highest regional support for Russian victory in Ukraine at 17%

A poll results published on 31 January revealed that 17% of Slovak citizens support a Russian victory in the ongoing Ukraine war, still low but significantly higher than neighboring countries, Euroactiv reports. According to researchers at the Central European Digital Media Observatory (CEDMO), only 4% of Poles and 7% of Czechs share similar sentiments.
The study uncovered notable demographic variations within Slovakia. Among citizens aged 65 and over, support for Russian victory reaches 24%. In contrast, more than half of Slovaks between 16-24 years old support a Ukrainian victory.
The survey also found that a third of Slovakia’s population prefers a temporary peace without a clear winner, while another third wants Ukraine to win.
Slovakia’s government, led by Robert Fico, maintains a distinct pro-Russian stance. CEDMO researchers suggest these attitudes may be influenced by prevalent disinformation narratives in Slovakia. Politicians have been making claims about ineffective sanctions against Russia and alleged Ukrainian gas supply cuts leading to price increases.
Euroactiv notes that the spread of disinformation includes a recent AI-generated video depicting Ukrainian President Zelenskyy as visibly drunk, alongside narratives portraying Ukraine as a fascist state that oppresses Russian speakers.
