Thousands of Lithuanian drones for Ukraine stuck in warehouses

Lithuanian Defense Ministry faces criticism over bureaucratic delays preventing delivery of thousands of drones to Ukraine, despite completed procurement and successful trials, LRT says.
12/01/2025
A Lithuanian-made drone. Photo: T. Biliūno / BNS nuotr.
Thousands of Lithuanian drones intended for Ukraine remain in military warehouses despite promises of delivery by the end of 2024, Lithuanian National Radio and Television (LRT) reports.

In August, five Lithuanian drone manufacturers successfully completed trials in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces purchased nearly 5,000 drones worth 5 million euros, while the Lithuanian military acquired over 2,300 combat drones for 3 million euros. These supplies are crucial for Ukrainian troops as Russian forces leverage their numerical superiority to continue a slow advance in eastern Ukraine.

LRT reported on 11 January that Lithuanian drone manufacturers express concern over delivery delays, stating that Ukraine suffers significant losses while equipment remains in storage. One manufacturer, RSI Europe CEO Tomas Milašauskas, told LRT that his company shipped drones in October and November, but has received no confirmation of their transfer to Ukraine.

We have no information that the drones have reached Ukraine,” Milašauskas said, adding that the company has not yet been invited to provide training for Ukrainian operators.

Former Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas attributes the delay to bureaucracy, describing a six-step process required for equipment transfer.

“The bureaucracy requires warehousing, formal transfer from the Defense Resources Agency to the military, government decision to transfer to Ukraine, then actual delivery to Ukraine. This means we need to move decisively through each step as quickly as possible,” Kasčiūnas explained.

LRT says Lithuania’s Ministry of Defense announced that the drones will be delivered to Ukraine soon, citing a new government resolution that streamlines the transfer process.

“From now on, we will begin transferring property to Ukraine according to these modified procedures,” the ministry stated in its announcement.

