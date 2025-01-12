Thousands of Lithuanian drones for Ukraine stuck in warehouses

Thousands of Lithuanian drones intended for Ukraine remain in military warehouses despite promises of delivery by the end of 2024, Lithuanian National Radio and Television (LRT) reports.
LRT reported on 11 January that Lithuanian drone manufacturers express concern over delivery delays, stating that Ukraine suffers significant losses while equipment remains in storage. One manufacturer, RSI Europe CEO Tomas Milašauskas, told LRT that his company shipped drones in October and November, but has received no confirmation of their transfer to Ukraine.
“We have no information that the drones have reached Ukraine,” Milašauskas said, adding that the company has not yet been invited to provide training for Ukrainian operators.
Former Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas attributes the delay to bureaucracy, describing a six-step process required for equipment transfer.
“The bureaucracy requires warehousing, formal transfer from the Defense Resources Agency to the military, government decision to transfer to Ukraine, then actual delivery to Ukraine. This means we need to move decisively through each step as quickly as possible,” Kasčiūnas explained.
LRT says Lithuania’s Ministry of Defense announced that the drones will be delivered to Ukraine soon, citing a new government resolution that streamlines the transfer process.
“From now on, we will begin transferring property to Ukraine according to these modified procedures,” the ministry stated in its announcement.
Related:
- Ukrainian forces master American V-BAT drone system
- Germany’s Scholz blocks new € 3 billion Ukraine aid package
- US prepares air defense and F-16 ammunition in latest Ukraine aid tranche
- Lithuanian PM: Peace talks without conditions that lead to Ukrainian victory would be trap for Europe
- LRT: German duty-free operator continues luxury goods supply to Russia
- Baltic states to sanction Georgia’s officials over crackdown on pro-EU protests
- Ukraine, Lithuania agree to jointly produce military drones, EW systems, ammunition