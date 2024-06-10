Latvian charity music festival raises funds to support Ukrainian soldiers on frontlines

The Latvian charitable event, called the Osokins Festival of Freedom for Ukraine, gathered funds for two shipments of self-heating meals for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to the founder and organizer of the festival and a pianist, Andrejs Osokins. A third shipment will be sent by the end of June, Ukrinform reports.

Latvia, one of the Baltic states, donated weapons, communication equipment, energy-related equipment, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, allocating approximately 0.25% of its gross domestic product annually.

The festival, which took place in Latvia from 5 April to 12 May, aims to support Ukraine and its defenders amid the ongoing Russian aggression, according to Ukrinform. It typically features a series of concerts and performances by renowned musicians and artists, often including both classical and contemporary works.

Over the past year and a half, the festival collected more than 160,000 euros ($171,000), enabling the purchase and shipment of over 25,000 self-heating lunches to Ukraine.

Osokins stated that the funds raised during the festival are used to purchase essential supplies for Ukraine, particularly self-heating food portions, which heat food through a chemical reaction, saving time and resources.

Osokins emphasized the importance of continuing this effort, as the demand for such supplies remains high, especially during winter.

“We will do our part to support the [Ukrainian] soldiers who are now on the front line. And this is just one campaign by one team. There are many people in Latvia who are doing this,” Osokins said to Ukrinform.

Osokins Festival of Freedom for Ukraine takes place in Latvia for the fifth time, and for the last three years, it has been dedicated to Ukraine following the start of the full-scale Russian aggression.

