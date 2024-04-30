Latvia announces new aid package to Ukraine, including anti-aircraft guns, tactical unmanned surveillance systems

The Latvian government has approved the transfer of NBS anti-aircraft guns, tactical unmanned surveillance systems, and other crucial equipment and technical means to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina wrote on X on 30 April that the new aid will “help to improve both Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and its reconnaissance capabilities,” she said.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Latvia has consistently provided military aid to Ukraine, allocating approximately 0.25% of its gross domestic product annually

“With each shipment, we reaffirm our friendship with the people and their struggle against the aggressor Russia, which is the greatest threat to world peace and security,” Silina said.

The Latvian Prime Minister emphasized, “We will continue supporting Ukraine both bilaterally and with our allies.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement on 11 April during Zelenskyy’s visit to Lithuania for an international summit. The deal follows similar bilateral agreements Ukraine has signed with eight other countries. According to the agreement, Latvia will provide Ukraine with around $120 million in military aid in 2024 and assistance with reconstruction, protecting critical infrastructure, demining, unmanned technology, and cyber security.

The Latvian joint-stock energy supply company Latvenergo donated a high-voltage transformer, 60 tons of transformer oil, and an air compressor to restore Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which suffered from intensified Russian air assaults.

