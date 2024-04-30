Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Latvia announces new aid package to Ukraine, including anti-aircraft guns, tactical unmanned surveillance systems

Latvia has consistently provided military aid to Ukraine during Russia’s invasion, allocating approximately 0.25% of its gross domestic product annually, Latvian PM said.
byMaria Tril
30/04/2024
2 minute read
Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa.
Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa. Credit: Facebook
Latvia announces new aid package to Ukraine, including anti-aircraft guns, tactical unmanned surveillance systems

The Latvian government has approved the transfer of NBS anti-aircraft guns, tactical unmanned surveillance systems, and other crucial equipment and technical means to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina wrote on X on 30 April that the new aid will “help to improve both Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and its reconnaissance capabilities,” she said.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Latvia has consistently provided military aid to Ukraine, allocating approximately 0.25% of its gross domestic product annually

“With each shipment, we reaffirm our friendship with the people and their struggle against the aggressor Russia, which is the greatest threat to world peace and security,” Silina said.

The Latvian Prime Minister emphasized, “We will continue supporting Ukraine both bilaterally and with our allies.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement on 11 April during Zelenskyy’s visit to Lithuania for an international summit. The deal follows similar bilateral agreements Ukraine has signed with eight other countries. According to the agreement, Latvia will provide Ukraine with around $120 million in military aid in 2024 and assistance with reconstruction, protecting critical infrastructure, demining, unmanned technology, and cyber security.

The Latvian joint-stock energy supply company Latvenergo donated a high-voltage transformer, 60 tons of transformer oil, and an air compressor to restore Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which suffered from intensified Russian air assaults.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts