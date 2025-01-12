Eng
Russia expands military installations near Finnish border, YLE reveals

Russian bases near Finland expand facilities, but experts say focus remains on the Ukraine invasion, not building forces along the Finnish border.
byYuri Zoria
12/01/2025
2 minute read
Russia's northern military districts. Image: Juha Rissanen / Yle
Satellite images obtained by Yle show significant changes at Russian garrisons and bases near the Finnish border, reflecting the ongoing focus on sustaining the invasion of Ukraine rather than building up forces along the Finnish frontier.

Despite establishing the Soviet-era Leningrad Military District along the Finnish border last spring, Russia lacks resources to bolster its military presence in the region while maintaining operations in Ukraine. Heavy Russian losses during the ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine have prompted Moscow to intensify force generation efforts across Russia and recruit mercenaries from abroad.

At the Petrozavodsk depot, located 175 kilometers east of the Finnish border, Russian forces constructed a new maintenance hall between September and October, Yle reports. The facility, measuring approximately 50 by 25 meters, represents the third such recent construction at the site.

Russian military equipment repair facility in Petrozavodsk, Russia. Images via YLE

Military expert Marko Eklund told Yle that the depot likely continues supporting matériel deliveries to Ukraine.

“Nothing modern like 2030s combat equipment will originate from there,” Eklund said, noting the depot primarily houses Soviet-era equipment over three decades old.

In Kamenka, satellite imagery reveals an expansion of an existing tent camp capable of housing 2,000 soldiers.

“Based on this, Kamenka is the most significant training center in the area in preparing troops for war,” Eklund explained to Yle.

Expanded Russian tent camp in Kamenka east of Finland. Photos via YLE

The Luga area, approximately 120 kilometers east of Estonia, shows intensified military activity. According to Eklund’s assessment of satellite imagery, the site contains equipment possibly forming “the backbone of one or even two battalion tactical groups destined for Ukraine.

Russian military facility in Luga near Estonia. Photo via YLE

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported previously that the infantry brigade stationed in Luga participated in combat in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, last summer, where Ukrainian forces report it suffered significant losses.

