Russo-Ukrainian war, day 596: Russia’s assault on Avdiivka thwarted by Ukrainian defenses

Exclusives

Ukraine spy chief: Russia aided Hamas attack with drone tactics, positioned spy satellite over Israel. Budanov has accused Russia of supporting Hamas militants and providing intelligence to Iran, further fueling tensions in the Middle East.

“We must win the winter battle against terror,” says Zelenskyy at Brussels NATO meetings. During his trip to Brussels on 11 October, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy met with the Belgian PM, defense leaders of the US and other allied nations, and secured significant military and financial backing from allies.

Military

Frontline report: Ukrainian ambushes and mines decimate Russian forces during Russia’s Avdiivka offensive. After amassing forces secretly near Donetsk’s Avdiivka, Russians launched a massive tank offensive but were ambushed and lost over 100 vehicles to mines and Ukrainian defenders.

Battle for Avdiivka: Ukraine withstands Russia’s biggest assault on city since 2014. Russian forces have launched a massive offensive using around 2,000 troops, dozens of tanks and intense air and artillery bombardments in an attempt to capture the strategic city of Avdiivka.

Intelligence and technology

Air Force: Ukrainian pilots transition from simulators to F-16 live flights in “few weeks”￼. After simulator training, Ukrainian pilots are slated to take real-life F-16 flights with instructors in a few weeks. Concurrently, infrastructure enhancements for F-16s are in progress.

International

F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots in Romania to begin “within weeks,” says Dutch defense minister. The Netherlands plans to send over a dozen F-16 fighter jets to a training center in Romania for Ukrainian pilots who will undergo a training on the aircraft in upcoming weeks, said Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren.

Humanitarian and social impact

MFA: Death toll among Ukrainians from recent HAMAS attack on Israel rises to seven, nine injured, nine missing. Ukraine’s MFA reveals seven Ukrainians died in the recent Hamas attack on Israel. Nine are injured, another nine missing. Over a thousand seek help to leave Israel, with evacuation plans being made.

Russia’s explosive drones target Odesa grain facilities, Kharkiv City, injuring two civilians, Ukrainians down 28/33 UAVs. Russia continued its air attack campaign against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, sending two more waves of explosive drones to hit Kharkiv City and Odesa Oblast, injuring at least two civilians.

Political and legal developments

Romania discovers crater on its territory after Russian drone attack on Ukrainian ports. Last night’s Russian drone strikes against Ukrainian Danube ports near the Romanian border led to crater discovery near Romania’s Plauru. The Romanian Defense Ministry monitors the situation, investigates the site, and condemns illegal attacks violating international law.

New developments

Poll: Majority of Ukrainians expect to join EU and NATO next decade. A new poll from Gallup shows an undeterred belief among Ukrainians in their country’s potential to join the EU and NATO within the next decade, Euronews reports.

Read our earlier daily review here.

As of 12 Oct 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 284890 (+990)

Tanks: 4905 (+42)

APV: 9264 (+44)

Artillery systems: 6763 (+32)

MLRS: 811 (+2)

Anti-aircraft systems: 545

Aircraft: 316

Helicopters: 316

UAV: 5247 (+21)

Cruise missiles : 1531 (+1)

Warships/boats: 20

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 9170 (+25)