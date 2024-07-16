Russo-Ukrainian War, day 874: Czech Republic to produce bullets, rifles for Ukraine

Exclusive

What to make of the new Russia-North Korea Alliance? The possible Russian transfer of sensitive military technologies to North Korea could have devastating security repercussions, but one thing stands in the way—China’s competition with the US.

Military

Frontline report: Russian forces launch massive three-pronged assault near Novomykhailivka. A locally developed Ukrainian Shark drone operating at its 80km range limit spotted and helped destroy two Russian TOR-M1 air defense systems.

Frontline report: Aggregate plant becomes focal point of Vovchansk battle. The heavily fortified aggregate plant, currently held by besieged Russian forces, emerges as a key strategic objective for both sides in the fight for control of northern Vovchansk.

Russian strike on residential building in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, kills 3. Emergency services in Donetsk Oblast have concluded a 36-hour rescue operation following a Russian strike on Myrnohrad, recovering the bodies of three victims from the debris of a residential building.

Kursk governor claims Ukrainian attack on industrial facility overnight. A fire at a Russian low-voltage equipment plant has been blamed on a Ukrainian drone attack, according to local officials. A 400-square-meter blaze engulfs a factory in Korenevo.

As of 16 July 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 561400 (+1110)

Tanks: 8227 (+13)

APV: 15862 (+36)

Artillery systems: 15368 (+44)

MLRS: 1119

Anti-aircraft systems: 892

Aircraft: 361

Helicopters: 326

UAV: 12193 (+45)

Cruise missiles: 2398

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 20680 (+57)

Intelligence and technology

US transfers GCS-100 demining vehicles to Ukraine. Ukraine has received trailers, mobile service stations, and JCB excavators to help its mine clearance efforts. Ukraine, Czech Republic sign weapons production agreements in Prague. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Czech officials have signed agreements to build a new cartridge factory and manufacture assault rifles in Ukraine, marking a significant step in defense collaboration.

Russian firm offers $170,000 bounty for destruction of first F-16 in Ukraine. As Ukraine anticipates the arrival of 24 F-16 fighter jets from its western allies this summer, a Russian supplier of proppant for oil towers responded by offering 15 million rubles for the first destroyed F-16 fighter jet in Ukraine to motivate Russian soldiers.

Forbes: Ukraine’s largest hydropower plant needs minimum 3 years to recover after Russian strikes. The Russian attack on Ukraine’s largest Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant halted its electricity generation and the strategic location of the plant, just 50 km (31 miles) from the frontline, made it an easy target for Russian forces. Zelenskyy: Ukraine develops own long-range weapons amid Western approval hesitation to deep strike Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that striking with long-range weapons inside Russia is still an “unpopular decision” among the allies, and that’s why Ukraine is bolstering its own deep-strike capabilities.

US limits Ukraine’s strike range to prevent broader conflict, says Pentagon. The Pentagon has defended its policy against allowing Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes into Russia, citing fears of unintended escalation.

International

EU: Russia must admit responsibility for MH17 tragedy. Ahead of the 10th anniversary of the MH17 disaster, the EU has once again called on Russia to accept responsibility for the missile attack that killed 298 passengers and crew over Donbas.

Politico: Orbán’s “peace mission” backfires, prompting calls for Hungary’s EU voting rights suspension. In a letter to top EU officials, 63 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) criticized Viktor Orbán’s diplomatic outreach to Russia and China and called for the suspension of Hungary’s voting rights in the Council, as “mere verbal condemnations have no effect.”

Ukraine and Moldova coordinate EU accession strategies in Kyiv. Ukraine and Moldova have aligned their strategies and expectations as they advance in the EU accession negotiation – a significant step in their European integration efforts.

American Caterpillar equipment continues to be supplied to Russia through British dealer – The Insider. Despite Caterpillar’s announced exit from Russia, its equipment worth millions of dollars is still entering the country through a complex international network.

Lithuanian energy company transfers equipment from Vilnius CHP-3 to Ukraine. Lithuanian energy company Ignitis Gamyba is set to transfer over 300 items of critical equipment from a decommissioned power plant to Ukraine on 15 July.

EU Commission limits participation in Hungarian presidency events after Orbán’s visits to Russia and China. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen decided to limit the European Commission’s participation in Hungary’s EU presidency events, in response to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s self-described “peace mission” to Kyiv, Moscow and Beijing.

European nations unite to combat Russia’s sanction-evading oil fleet – Bloomberg. The UK and several European nations are set to launch a coordinated effort to target Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’ of oil tankers, aiming to tighten sanctions enforcement.

Indian authorities displeased with Zelenskyy’s comments on Modi-Putin meeting. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs called in Ukraine’s ambassador to address concerns over President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s public criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Russia, which coincided with a deadly Russian strike on a children’s hospital in Kyiv.

Media: Trump names JD Vance, one of the critics of US aid for Ukraine, as 2024 running mate. Vance opposes military aid to Ukraine and supports ceding Ukrainian territory to Russia for peace.

Political and legal developments

Ukrainian FM Kuleba: Permission to strike military targets in Russia would weaken air terror. Referring to recent Russian strikes on civilian targets like the “Okhmatdyt” children’s hospital, Kuleba stresses the necessity of stronger defensive actions using Western weapons.

ISW: Kremlin seeks to tighten control over criticism with new legislation. A legislative proposal in Russia seeks to broaden the definition of terrorists and extremists, raising concerns about free speech.

