Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

EU: Russia must admit responsibility for MH17 tragedy

Ahead of the 10th anniversary of the MH17 disaster, the EU has once again called on Russia to accept responsibility for the missile attack that killed 298 passengers and crew over Donbas.
byOlena Mukhina
16/07/2024
2 minute read
A reconstruction of the flight MH17 Boeing airplane shot down by a Russian Buk missile over the Russia-occupied Donbas. Photo: UNIAN
A reconstruction of the flight MH17 Boeing airplane shot down by a Russian Buk missile over the Russia-occupied Donbas. Photo: UNIAN
EU: Russia must admit responsibility for MH17 tragedy

Ahead of the 10th anniversary of the Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 tragedy, the EU once again condemned Russia’s crime and urged it to acknowledge its responsibility for the downing of the civilian flight over temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory.

In 2014, a BUK missile system, transported from Russia to a field in Eastern Ukraine, shot down Malaysian Airlines flight MH17, killing all 298 people on board.

“On 17 July, we honor the memory of the 298 innocent people, including 80 children of 17 nationalities who lost their lives in the downing of ‘Malaysia Airlines’ Flight MH17 ten years ago. The ten-year commemoration brings back very painful memories.

We renew our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the victims,” its statement says.

The EU Council emphasized that in 2022, the District Court of The Hague sentenced three individuals to life imprisonment for their role in the downing of Flight MH17. The evidence presented by the Joint Investigation Team in the proceedings before the Dutch District Court “makes it abundantly clear” that the BUK surface-to-air missile system used to bring down Flight MH17 belonged to the “armed forces of the Russian Federation.” Despite the facts and international investigation, Moscow continues denying the involvement of its individuals in the incident.

“No Russian disinformation operation can distract from these basic facts established by a court of law,” its statement claimed.

The most comprehensive guide ever to MH17 conspiracies

Read more: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts