Lithuanian energy company transfers equipment from Vilnius CHP-3 to Ukraine

Lithuanian energy company Ignitis Gamyba is set to transfer over 300 items of critical equipment from a decommissioned power plant to Ukraine on 15 July.
byMaria Tril
16/07/2024
2 minute read
Vilnius Third Combined Heat and Power Plant
Vilnius Third Combined Heat and Power Plant. Credit: Ignitis group
Ignitis Gamyba, a Lithuanian energy company, is donating equipment from the Vilnius Third Combined Heat and Power Plant (Vilnius CHP-3) to help rebuild Ukraine’s damaged energy infrastructure, the company reports.

According to the statement, the official transfer is scheduled for 15 July, and a humanitarian aid agreement has been signed between Ignitis Gamyba and an electricity transmission system operator.

“We have chosen to transfer the equipment of Vilnius CHP 3 for a reason. Besides the fact that it will work well within Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, it also meets the needs of the transmission system operator,” Asta Sungailienė, CEO of Ignitis Gamyba, explained the decision.

The Vilnius CHP-3 ceased operations in 2015 due to high operational costs and limited impact on electricity system stability. It had a total heat and electrical capacity of nearly 1,000 MW and supplied heat to approximately half of Vilnius for over 30 years.

“Even though the plant has been closed for nine years, we were able to preserve its equipment, which retained its full functionality,” Sungailienė said.

The humanitarian aid package includes over 300 critical equipment items from Vilnius CHP-3. However, details about the equipment and its destination in Ukraine are being withheld for security reasons.

The company plans to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine in several stages, aiming to deliver the equipment before the increase in electricity demand.

